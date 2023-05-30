ASUS Introduces Super Ultra Wide ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD Gaming Monitor at Computex 2023

erek
Anyone big into ASUS on here?
"ROG cooling expertise meets QD-OLED
To help ensure a long product lifespan, to minimize the risk of burn-in, and to allow the ROG Swift PG49WCD to deliver dazzling highlights, we outfitted this monitor with a substantial cooling solution. In any OLED monitor, two components are primarily responsible for generating heat. The first is the mainboard which processes all display signals. A large and efficient custom heatsink keeps this board cool without the need for a noisy, distracting fan.
Second, the OLED panel itself generates heat. To dissipate it silently and effectively, we install a graphene film behind the entire panel. The thinnest yet strongest nanomaterial in the world, graphene has a thermal conductivity coefficient of up to 5,300 W/mk - a figure more than a hundred times greater than silver, copper, gold, or aluminium can offer. All told, the PG49WCD's cooling solution allows it to reach a peak brightness of 1000 nits (across a 3% of the screen's surface area with HDR on). Additionally, it reduces the risk of image retention.
The ROG-exclusive Uniform Brightness setting makes sure that you have a seamless desktop experience. If you connect your PC to a standard OLED TV or monitor and open a window with a white background, it'll noticeably and annoyingly change brightness as you resize it due to the display's automatic brightness limiter. Our Uniform Brightness setting within the OSD menu decreases peak brightness to keep levels consistent for better viewing, even when changing the size of bright white windows. It also makes marathon gaming sessions much more comfortable on the eyes.
Loaded with luxuries
Gamers everywhere are taking advantage of the premium characteristics of OLED displays. We outfit the PG49WCD with a QD-OLED panel primed to deliver inky blacks, vivid colors, and dazzling, detailed highlights. It offers true 10-bit color, and it covers 99% of the cinema-grade DCI-P3 color gamut for lifelike, vibrant colors. Together, these characteristics target to meet the requirements of a VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification.
Key gaming specs help the PG49WCD provide a competitive edge in any game. Its 144 Hz refresh rate serves up fluid, fast animation, while its strikingly low 0.03 ms response time minimizes blur for supreme clarity in fast-paced action. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro tech ensures tear-free, low latency gameplay.
The ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD's easy-to-access joystick lets you quickly adjust display settings. Depending on your desk setup, though, it might be even easier to make adjustments with your trusty mouse and keyboard. That's why we offer the ASUS DisplayWidget Center app. This lightweight app lets you change your GameVisual mode, add a crosshair or FPS counter, and much more, all through an intuitive interface. The DisplayWidget Center app also lets you quickly access options that help you maintain the health of your OLED display.
The ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD rounds out our OLED gaming monitor selection with a super-ultra-wide display that's ready for center stage. To learn more about the pricing and availability of the ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD in your region, please contact your local ROG representative."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309395/...-oled-pg49wcd-gaming-monitor-at-computex-2023
