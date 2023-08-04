Asus Hyper M.2 NVME bundle with 4 1tb drives, Barebones Elitedesk 800 G4 Mini

T

Back up for sale, local sale fell through. I have gone to all enterprise SSD in my home lab so my consumer SSD stuff has to go. I would prefer to sell them as bundles.

Mini-PC (These were used as my home server proxmox nodes until I moved to a Epyc based setup)
HP Elitedesk 800 G4 Mini 65w, NO CPU - NO STORAGE (takes 65W 8th Gen Intel), 32GB Ram, HP Power Brick. - $100

NVME (4TB raw capacity) - $150
- Asus Hyper M.2 X16 Card V2 (requires motherboard that can bifurcate 4x4x4x4x)
- 4x 1TB Teamgroup MP34 NVME SSD
- All drives at 100% according to Crystal Disk Info



SOLD
2x Corsair Vengeance LPX 64GB (2 x 32GB) DDR4-3200 PC4-25600 CL16 Dual Channel Desktop Memory Kit CMK64GX4M2E3200 - Black SOLD
ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX SOLD
SATA SSD (nearly 12TB raw capacity) - SOLD
- ICY DOCK 6 Bay 2.5” Hot swap cage (fits in 5.25 bay)
- 4x HP S650 1.92tb 2.5" SSD (recently purchased from another board member)
- 2x INLAND Platinum 2TB SSD TLC 3D NAND
- All drives at 100% according to Crystal Disk Info
HP Elitedesk 800 G4 Mini 95w, i7 8700k, dual 512GB nvme, 32GB ram, HP Power Brick - SOLD

Paypal preferred
Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/44615/to
 
I'm curious, what did your storage setup look like for your G4 mini Proxmox nodes? What about the filesystem and partitioning?
 
I'm curious, what did your storage setup look like for your G4 mini Proxmox nodes? What about the filesystem and partitioning?
I used dual M.2 nvme in the mini's in a zfs mirror for the OS and vm/LXC's. For mass storage (for plex) I had a cifs share to another server.

I took the 8700 (non-k) cpu I had in the 2nd node and put it in another box that is now my backup server.

When I had to take my storage server down I set up my backup of all the data to be live. It was on windows so I had a windows vm running snapraid and stablebit drivepool on the 8700k mini with a 5x3.5" usb 3 enclosure passed through. This worked surprisingly well. The 8700k ran plex in a lxc with the igpu passed in, all the arr apps in a docker vm, the windows backup vm and a a few others without breaking a sweat.
 
