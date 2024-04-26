Asus Hero Crosshair X570 VIII vs. MSI Meg B550 Unify for 5950X

kamikazi

kamikazi

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 19, 2006
Messages
1,612
I'm currently running a 5950X in my Asus Crosshair Hero VIII X570 board with 64 GB 3600. I got a great deal here on a combo with a 5950X and 64 GB 3600 on an MSI Meg B550 Unify. My original 5950X has a couple of bad cores for whatever reason and will not boost all core above 4.0 GHz (less I think actually, it was a little lower than my 3900X) without some very specific PBO settings. Basically, I have to either go for PBO performance or settle for crappy performance. There is no middle ground and I've tested it in another X570 board with the same results. I also have a 3900X on an Asus Tuf X570 board with 32 GB of RAM that I use for my server with an air cooler on it.

Anyway, I'm going to be switching parts around and building my daughter a computer. My plan is to use the 3900x from the server for my daughter's computer, and move my bum 5950X to the server with Tuf X570 board and air cooler. Most likely, I'll set it for stock as I think that the newer architecture plus 4 cores will still provide more performance than the 3900X. I'll also take the 32 GB of RAM from the server for use in my daughter's computer and put 64 GB of RAM in the server. The only thing that's up in the air is whether or not I want to keep the Asus Hero mobo on my computer and give my daughter the MSI Meg B550 or vice versa. I have a 3090 in my computer and yy daughter is getting an AMD RX460 from the parts bin as her computer is mainly for non gaming stuff.

I'm thinking I actually want the MSI Meg B550 in my computer for 2 reasons:

1. I'm strongly considering moving to MSI for my next future build and would like to check out the BIOS and see how everything works.

2. The MSI has 4 NVME slots where the Asus Hero only has 2. I remember when I bought it thinking it was ridiculous to only have 2 when pretty much every other competing X570 board had at least 3. I want to move my computer to completely NVME drives and get rid of all SATA stuff. Now, I can do that on the Asus Hero by using NVME adapters for PCI-Express slots. I actually have one already with a Gen 3.0 x4 drive in it, but I haven't tested to see if the speeds are up to snuff with a standard NVME slot. Either board will hold 4 NVME drives, but the MSI will do it without adapters. From my research looking through the manuals for each, as soon as you go up to 3 NVME drives, you are limited to PCE-Express Gen 4.0 x 8 on the graphics card instead of x16 with both boards. I don't really see that as an issue with a 3090. The one difference is that on the Asus Hero, you could use four Gen 4.0 x 4 drives where on the MSI, you can have three Gen 4.0 x 4 drives and one Gen 3.0 x 4 drive. Then, on the MSI, you would still have use of the PCI-E express slots at Gen 3.0 x1 (I have no idea what kind of hardware you would ever connect to those slots), but you lose two USB 3.0 slots (no big deal for me). I'm not sure I would notice a speed drop on the 4th NVME drive at Gen 3.0 speeds that would most likely just be holding file storage.

Other thoughts: I'm not concerned about any differences in power delivery or chipset cooling between the two boards. I'm sure the MSI Meg B550 power stages are good to go.

So, am I missing anything big here? Anyone have any reasons or use cases where the Crosshair Hero VIII is superior to the MSI Meg B550 Unify for gaming and/or video editing with a water cooled 5950X and water cooled 3090?
 
The B550 Unify (and Unify X) are some of the best AM4 boards available, having 14 + 2 90A smart power stages. It actually beats the Crosshair VIII which has 14 + 2 60A smart power stages. Both are quality boards and have a POST code. Both boards can easily handle a water cooled 5950X, but having the most overkill VRM is nice and theoretically the board should live a longer life. You're already aware of the one biggest "shortcomings", which is when populating multiple NVME you run into:

1714250120413.png
1714250149596.png


I fully support your decision to use the Unify for yourself and pass along the Crosshair to your daughter. The last thing I'll mention since I see you're a fellow AM4 server enjoyer... MSI is the only AM4 board partner that doesn't work with unbuffered ECC memory. You can use unbuffered ECC with nearly all boards from Asus, Gigabyte, and Asrock (with all non iGPU AM4 Ryzen CPUs or "Pro" APUs)
 
Dopamin3 said:
The B550 Unify (and Unify X) are some of the best AM4 boards available, having 14 + 2 90A smart power stages. It actually beats the Crosshair VIII which has 14 + 2 60A smart power stages. Both are quality boards and have a POST code. Both boards can easily handle a water cooled 5950X, but having the most overkill VRM is nice and theoretically the board should live a longer life. You're already aware of the one biggest "shortcomings", which is when populating multiple NVME you run into:

View attachment 650441View attachment 650442

I fully support your decision to use the Unify for yourself and pass along the Crosshair to your daughter. The last thing I'll mention since I see you're a fellow AM4 server enjoyer... MSI is the only AM4 board partner that doesn't work with unbuffered ECC memory. You can use unbuffered ECC with nearly all boards from Asus, Gigabyte, and Asrock (with all non iGPU AM4 Ryzen CPUs or "Pro" APUs)
Click to expand...
Thanks, I went for it this afternoon and swapped it in. I updated the BIOS (it was on some version from 2021). At stock settings, CB20 scored just below 9800 multicore. I turned on PBO, set it to motherboard limits and set all cores to -10 in the core optimizer.

MSI B550 Unify 5950x PBO MB Limit -10 all core 04-27-2024.jpg


Not too shabby for just a couple of changes in BIOS.

It really hammered the power and wattage though. CPU hit 90C while running, too. I think I may need to detune PBO a little.
MSI B550 Unify 5950x PBO MB Limit -10 all core HWiNFO power 04-27-2024b.jpg


MSI B550 Unify 5950x PBO MB Limit -10 all core CPU temp 04-27-2024.jpg


CB R23 results

MSI B550 Unify 5950x PBO MB Limit -10 all core CBR23 04-27-2024.jpg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top