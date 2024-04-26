Asus Hero Crosshair X570 VIII vs. MSI Meg B550 Unify for 5950X

I'm currently running a 5950X in my Asus Crosshair Hero VIII X570 board with 64 GB 3600. I got a great deal here on a combo with a 5950X and 64 GB 3600 on an MSI Meg B550 Unify. My original 5950X has a couple of bad cores for whatever reason and will not boost all core above 4.0 GHz (less I think actually, it was a little lower than my 3900X) without some very specific PBO settings. Basically, I have to either go for PBO performance or settle for crappy performance. There is no middle ground and I've tested it in another X570 board with the same results. I also have a 3900X on an Asus Tuf X570 board with 32 GB of RAM that I use for my server with an air cooler on it.



Anyway, I'm going to be switching parts around and building my daughter a computer. My plan is to use the 3900x from the server for my daughter's computer, and move my bum 5950X to the server with Tuf X570 board and air cooler. Most likely, I'll set it for stock as I think that the newer architecture plus 4 cores will still provide more performance than the 3900X. I'll also take the 32 GB of RAM from the server for use in my daughter's computer and put 64 GB of RAM in the server. The only thing that's up in the air is whether or not I want to keep the Asus Hero mobo on my computer and give my daughter the MSI Meg B550 or vice versa. I have a 3090 in my computer and yy daughter is getting an AMD RX460 from the parts bin as her computer is mainly for non gaming stuff.



I'm thinking I actually want the MSI Meg B550 in my computer for 2 reasons:



1. I'm strongly considering moving to MSI for my next future build and would like to check out the BIOS and see how everything works.



2. The MSI has 4 NVME slots where the Asus Hero only has 2. I remember when I bought it thinking it was ridiculous to only have 2 when pretty much every other competing X570 board had at least 3. I want to move my computer to completely NVME drives and get rid of all SATA stuff. Now, I can do that on the Asus Hero by using NVME adapters for PCI-Express slots. I actually have one already with a Gen 3.0 x4 drive in it, but I haven't tested to see if the speeds are up to snuff with a standard NVME slot. Either board will hold 4 NVME drives, but the MSI will do it without adapters. From my research looking through the manuals for each, as soon as you go up to 3 NVME drives, you are limited to PCE-Express Gen 4.0 x 8 on the graphics card instead of x16 with both boards. I don't really see that as an issue with a 3090. The one difference is that on the Asus Hero, you could use four Gen 4.0 x 4 drives where on the MSI, you can have three Gen 4.0 x 4 drives and one Gen 3.0 x 4 drive. Then, on the MSI, you would still have use of the PCI-E express slots at Gen 3.0 x1 (I have no idea what kind of hardware you would ever connect to those slots), but you lose two USB 3.0 slots (no big deal for me). I'm not sure I would notice a speed drop on the 4th NVME drive at Gen 3.0 speeds that would most likely just be holding file storage.



Other thoughts: I'm not concerned about any differences in power delivery or chipset cooling between the two boards. I'm sure the MSI Meg B550 power stages are good to go.



So, am I missing anything big here? Anyone have any reasons or use cases where the Crosshair Hero VIII is superior to the MSI Meg B550 Unify for gaming and/or video editing with a water cooled 5950X and water cooled 3090?