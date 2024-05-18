ASUS has introduced the TUF Gaming TR120 ARGB

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,011
Nice
"TUF Gaming TR120 ARGB fans are designed for panoramic builds and PCs with more than a glimpse of their case fans. They feature an 8+8 double-layer LED array that emits light evenly through each fan blade and frame, providing high-performance fans in standard or reverse-airflow models. These fans are ideal for creating eye-catching and high-performance PCs or for standard PCs with great airflow and static pressure."
Source: https://t3chimp.com/asus-launched-new-tuf-gaming-tr120-argb-case-fans/
"TUF Gaming TR120 ARGB fans are designed for panoramic builds and PCs with more than a glimpse of their case fans. They feature an 8+8 double-layer LED array that emits light evenly through each fan blade and frame, providing high-performance fans in standard or reverse-airflow models. These fans are ideal for creating eye-catching and high-performance PCs or for standard PCs with great airflow and static pressure."
Source: https://t3chimp.com/asus-launched-new-tuf-gaming-tr120-argb-case-fans/