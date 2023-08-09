ASUS GPU's cost more then alternatives

I have owned mostly EVGA GPU's over the years but going with EVGA is no longer an option. I am looking at buying a 4090 and since I am gaming at 4k the 4090 seems to be the direction I will be going with. I want to go with a water cooled version of the 4090. Looking at my local Microcenter I came across two water cooled 4090's. One from ASUS NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 ROG Strix LC Overclocked Liquid Cooled for $2,199 and MSI GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID X 24G Hybrid Cooling 24GB for $1,799. Most of my searching has returned, ASUS uses quality parts. Looking for feedback from ASUS GPU owners. Thanks
 
Suprim is better. Asus charges a tax for their nameplate, but their components aren't any better. the MSI has a better VRM and way better chance of getting the warranty support if you need it. I wouldn't touch an Asus part that expensive if you paid me.

That being said, the air cooled 4090s work just as well. The only ones to avoid are the Gigabyte cards if you don't plan on using a GPU brace, they are extremely heavy and sag breaking the slot connector off and they will not warranty it for that.
 
