ASUS GPU's cost more then alternatives

I have owned mostly EVGA GPU's over the years but going with EVGA is no longer an option. I am looking at buying a 4090 and since I am gaming at 4k the 4090 seems to be the direction I will be going with. I want to go with a water cooled version of the 4090. Looking at my local Microcenter I came across two water cooled 4090's. One from ASUS NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 ROG Strix LC Overclocked Liquid Cooled for $2,199 and MSI GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID X 24G Hybrid Cooling 24GB for $1,799. Most of my searching has returned, ASUS uses quality parts. Looking for feedback from ASUS GPU owners. Thanks