ASUS GPU Tweak III Utility Hits Beta For Overclocking Your GeForce RTX And Radeon RX Cards

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,687
"Now that the closed beta is complete, ASUS is now announcing that GPU Tweak III is going into open beta. They state that there may still be bugs, but the pros outweigh the cons with the new UI and features overall. If you want to pick up and try the new GPU Tweak III, you can do so here and weigh in on the discussion in the ASUS’ Discord."
https://hothardware.com/news/gpu-tweak-iii-going-into-open-beta
https://hothardware.com/news/gpu-tweak-iii-going-into-open-beta