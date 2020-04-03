Asus GL533VD is running very slow!

Hi there, as mentioned in the title, my laptop is very slow especially while gaming, idk what's wrong with it? i ran BF V and it even didn't let me to join the game because of lagging, sometimes when i run the task manager, the disk appears 100% and the memory about 85 - 95 %.
I'm gonna buy a new parts, so I'm asking you what is it causing this slowness ?
another thing is that there's something wrong with the voice, idk what to call it, but it seldom happens, it's like stuttering, for example : when there's a voice starts with the word "Mention", the voice will become like this "MMMMMMention", sometimes happens when there're explosions or when there's no voice for a long time then suddenly starts, watch the video :
idk what's the problem, I've gave up.
Spec :
CPU : Intel Core i7-7700HQ ( 2.8 GHz )
GPU : Nvidia GTX 1050 (4GB)
HDD : HGST Travelstar 5K1000 2.5" 1TB
RAM : 8GB SODIMM DDR4
Note : I've played BF 5 on LOW graphics and i couldn't even move because of lagging, also I've tried to play GTA V and it was lagging too much also I've played GTA:SA and it was just perfect.
I've scanned my laptop from viruses and malwares also i've updated all the drivers.
Thank you.
