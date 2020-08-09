Florin22xxl
Hi guys,
Trying to decide between these 2 routers:
ASUS Gigabit RT-AC88U vs Synology Gigabit RT2600ac
Which one do you guys recommend the most? Both are around the same price in my country.
Links:
https://www.pcgarage.ro/routere-wireless/asus/gigabit-rt-ac88u-ac3100/
https://www.pcgarage.ro/routere-wireless/synology/gigabit-rt2600ac-dual-band/
I already have a Synology Nas and i love the OS.
I like the ASUS because of the 8 Lan ports on the back,i already use 5.
I don't really care about wi-fi signal that much,because i have a second router that i use in bridge mode in my room (where i mostly use my phone) so wi-fi strengh is enough for me.
I have 1GB connection,and it doesn't always seem to be going at max strengh,mostly around 500mb download,sometimes it goes to 900mb.
I know it can be mostly to IPS service,but i want to make sure i have a capable router in the first place.
I am using 2x TP-LINK Archer C2 at the moment.
Looking to replace one of these routers with one of the above.
