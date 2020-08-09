ASUS Gigabit RT-AC88U vs Synology Gigabit RT2600ac

Hi guys,Trying to decide between these 2 routers:vsWhich one do you guys recommend the most? Both are around the same price in my country.Links:I already have a Synology Nas and i love the OS.I like the ASUS because of the 8 Lan ports on the back,i already use 5.I don't really care about wi-fi signal that much,because i have a second router that i use in bridge mode in my room (where i mostly use my phone) so wi-fi strengh is enough for me.I have 1GB connection,and it doesn't always seem to be going at max strengh,mostly around 500mb download,sometimes it goes to 900mb.I know it can be mostly to IPS service,but i want to make sure i have a capable router in the first place.I am using 2xat the moment.Looking to replace one of these routers with one of the above.