ASUS Gaming Laptops from 2021-2024 Have Buggy BIOS Causing Stuttering

"ASUS's ROG laptops are often powered by a discrete GPU like an RTX 30/40 series, and an iGPU paired with the Intel CPU. To handle different power requirements, like running the laptop with battery only, or being plugged in, these laptops have a multiplexer (MUX) switch to switch between the iGPU and the dGPU. However, ASUS firmware is doing weird power cycling that does not make logical sense. In the ultimate stress test for the system, when a laptop is connected to an external display, the system only powers on the dGPU, in this case, NVIDIA. The Intel iGPU is completely powered off and bypassed, so external and internal displays can use the dGPU. However, the system is continuously turning the dGPU on and off, even when it's supposed to be active. No power cycling should be done on dGPU, but the system does it every 15-30 seconds. This behaviour doesn't make sense given that the dGPU is the only active graphics handler, and it is currently powered on.
The report summarizes the findings down to a few root causes. Number one, it misunderstands the interrupt context; number two, it has flawed interrupt handling; and number three, it lacks platform checks, completely bypassing the need to see if the system is in a MUX mode. These issues persist in ASUS models from 2021 to 2024, where they have been recorded on public threads. Models like Strix, Scar, and Zephyrus are affected. Research author claims "ASUS has not responded to this investigation or the documented firmware issues at the time of publication, will update this if anything changes.""
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341073/...024-have-buggy-bios-causing-stuttering-report
