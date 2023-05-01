ASUS G14 6700s vs 4060

Hi All



I am planning to buy one of the Asus Zephyrus models likely the G14 as I want something portable.



This is a secondary pc for when I’m on the road. I have a full gaming rig which is my main so I don’t want to spend a lot of money as this will only be used a little.



The real stumbling block I have is on the GPU. The 2022 versions use the 6700s or 6800s. The 2023 uses the newer 4060 but cost a lot more. I can find used g14s for under $1000 with the 6700s so you think the 2023 version with the 4060 is worth the extra money?



i don’t think the 6800s is worth the money as it’s too close to the 4060 in price And it’s only about 12% faster. Not worth it.



I guess the question is how big is the performance boast is for the newer GPU?



what would you do?