ASUS G14 6700s vs 4060

M

mmarsh

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 18, 2004
Messages
399
Hi All

I am planning to buy one of the Asus Zephyrus models likely the G14 as I want something portable.

This is a secondary pc for when I’m on the road. I have a full gaming rig which is my main so I don’t want to spend a lot of money as this will only be used a little.

The real stumbling block I have is on the GPU. The 2022 versions use the 6700s or 6800s. The 2023 uses the newer 4060 but cost a lot more. I can find used g14s for under $1000 with the 6700s so you think the 2023 version with the 4060 is worth the extra money?

i don’t think the 6800s is worth the money as it’s too close to the 4060 in price And it’s only about 12% faster. Not worth it.

I guess the question is how big is the performance boast is for the newer GPU?

what would you do?
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top