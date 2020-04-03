Asus FX533VD is running very slow!

fAlharthy

Apr 3, 2020
Hi there, as mentioned in the title, my laptop is very slow especially while gaming, idk what's wrong with it? i ran BF V and it even didn't let me to join the game because of lagging, sometimes when i run the task manager, the disk appears 100% and the memory about 85 - 95 %.
I'm gonna buy a new parts, so I'm asking you what is it causing this slowness ?

another thing is that there's something wrong with the voice, idk what to call it, but it seldom happens, it's like stuttering, for example : when there's a voice starts with the word "Mention", the voice will become like this "MMMMMMention", sometimes happens when there're explosions or when there's no voice for a long time then suddenly starts, watch the video :



















idk what's the problem, I've gave up.
Spec :
CPU : Intel Core i7-7700HQ ( 2.8 GHz )
GPU : Nvidia GTX 1050 (4GB)
HDD : HGST Travelstar 5K1000 2.5" 1TB
RAM : 8GB SODIMM DDR4

Note : I've played BF 5 on LOW graphics and i couldn't even move because of lagging, also I've tried to play GTA V and it was lagging too much also I've played GTA:SA and it was just perfect.
I've scanned my laptop from viruses and malwares also i've updated all the drivers.

Thank you.
 
kirbyrj

Feb 1, 2005
I would upgrade to a SSD and make sure you are running 2 sticks of memory for dual channel. Extra memory will help you from hitting the page file on a spinner HDD which might be causing your stutter.
 
fAlharthy

Apr 3, 2020
Well, thank you for your response but I've 2 questions, I already have 1TB HDD, should i buy SSD M.2 250GB Samsung 970 EVO PLUS and install it alongside my HDD? the second question is should i get a RAM from the same (brand) manufacture or just any 8GB DDR4 as mine?
 
kirbyrj

Feb 1, 2005
Do you have a m.2 slot available? I don't know about that particular laptop. If it is available, does it take NVMe or SATA drives?

I would generally look for a matching stick of RAM. At the very least, something with the same speeds and timings.
 
