Asus FX533VD is running very slow!

Hi there, as mentioned in the title, my laptop is very slow especially while gaming, idk what's wrong with it? i ran BF V and it even didn't let me to join the game because of lagging, sometimes when i run the task manager, the disk appears 100% and the memory about 85 - 95 %.I'm gonna buy a new parts, so I'm asking you what is it causing this slowness ?another thing is that there's something wrong with the voice, idk what to call it, but it seldom happens, it's like stuttering, for example : when there's a voice starts with the word "Mention", the voice will become like this "MMMMMMention", sometimes happens when there're explosions or when there's no voice for a long time then suddenly starts, watch the video :idk what's the problem, I've gave up.Spec :CPU : Intel Core i7-7700HQ ( 2.8 GHz )GPU : Nvidia GTX 1050 (4GB)HDD : HGST Travelstar 5K1000 2.5" 1TBRAM : 8GB SODIMM DDR4Note : I've played BF 5 on LOW graphics and i couldn't even move because of lagging, also I've tried to play GTA V and it was lagging too much also I've played GTA:SA and it was just perfect.I've scanned my laptop from viruses and malwares also i've updated all the drivers.Thank you.