“Diverse selection of award-winning products
With 15 awards, ASUS continues to demonstrate its expertise across a broad spectrum of product categories. This underlines the company's diverse design capabilities that echo its goal of enriching users' lives through thoughtful and innovative solutions.
The company's stellar performance includes 15 awards in the ICT equipment category—the most by any brand. Of these, 13 are in the PC and Peripherals subcategory, and two are for Smartphones.
The Good Design Awards, organized by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion, is one of the world's most prestigious design award programs and is now in its 67th year. Winners are selected by a panel of experts who evaluate thousands of entries worldwide using a multifaceted screening process.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341916/asus-earns-15-honors-at-good-design-awards-2025
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341916/asus-earns-15-honors-at-good-design-awards-2025