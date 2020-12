imo, 5600XT should be < $250 to be a deal.



I understand cards are hard to find in stock, but $310+tax - 30 rebate is far from a deal.

I bought a MSI 5600XT about 2 months ago for $250+tax - $20 rebate.



5600XT is ~6 months EOL (my opinion), so rebates should keep prices < $250.