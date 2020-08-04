ASUS DSL-AC68U - Parental Control - Time Scheduling

Hello,Does anyone here have much experience with setting up the Parental Controls for the ASUS DSL-AC68U Router, more specifically the Time Scheduling feature? For the life of me, I can't seem to get this work correctly, e.g. when I enable the Time Scheduling feature (based on the time schedule I set), although the controlled devices are within the "allowed time" period, the devices are not able to access the Internet. The moment I disable the Time Schedule, everything works as expected. I've tried a few things, e.g. disabled NAT Acceleration (as recommended by the Asus UI), updated the firmware to the latest version, ensured the router has been configured in my local timezone (NZT), tried a factory reset on the router however I get the same result.I've done a bit a Googling around and although I've come across a couple of similar stories of this happening to others, I just wanted to reach out here first in case I'm missing obvious.I'm primarily enabling this function for my 17 year old daugther as I want to restrict her from accessing the Internet after hours during school nights. Worse comes to worse, I'll just take her phone away at nightHere a a couple of screenshots:Many thanks!