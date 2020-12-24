Asus denied my warranty due to a 1 inch scratch on the BEZEL...

A few weeks ago, my PG27UQ turned off while gaming and won’t turn back on, no signs of life whatsoever. The screen is flawless but there’s a surface scratch on the bottom of the plastic bezel, not even deep. I got an email today saying warranty void due to CID (customer induced damage) and sent me a picture of the box I sent it in and the scratch on the bezel.Is this for real? The monitor no longer turns on.. I doubt the surface scratch, which just looks like a pencil mark on the bezel, is causing monitor to not turn off..