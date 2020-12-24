Asus denied my warranty due to a 1 inch scratch on the BEZEL...

TrevorR

A few weeks ago, my PG27UQ turned off while gaming and won’t turn back on, no signs of life whatsoever. The screen is flawless but there’s a surface scratch on the bottom of the plastic bezel, not even deep. I got an email today saying warranty void due to CID (customer induced damage) and sent me a picture of the box I sent it in and the scratch on the bezel.

Is this for real? The monitor no longer turns on.. I doubt the surface scratch, which just looks like a pencil mark on the bezel, is causing monitor to not turn off..


0570E373-6E3D-42C5-8FAD-32340A12A7AC.jpeg
C9583377-BDD7-4095-9776-F45A6A4B00CE.jpeg
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

Looks like a crack to me. Maybe they have decided that crack caused the damage.
 
TrevorR said:
It’s a scratch, because i knew that was there. Also, the quote says its for “Abrnomality (Scratch)”...
Lol... Follow up question.

Could the scratch have reached the screen and caused damage? I don't think it's the case, but I am throwing ideas out for ASUS.

Mind you, ASUS is known for miserable RMAs.
 
