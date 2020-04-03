ASUs Crosshair VIII Impact, only one M.2 detected in BIOS ?

Hello everyone,



I just finished my new system build last night, I powered it up, updated the BIOS to the latest one (1302). Unfortunately in the BIOS only one of the installed M.2 drives is detected, the M.2_2 to be precise. I looked everywhere in the BIOS just in case there’s an option to enable or disable these ports but couldn’t find anything.

I didn’t have enough time last night to even install windows or anything else, and only changes in BIOS from default was enabling xmp for the memory and setting the fan profiles.

As soon I found a solution to this I’ll go ahead and set up windows etc.



Any ideas please ? Any help would be appreciated.



P.S: system specs are as follows: 3950x, g.skill 2x32GB 3200CL14, Strix 2080TI OC, 2 x Corsair MP600 2TB, 2 x Samsung 860 EVO 4TB, SF750 psu