Asus Crosshair VIII Hero, M.2 Install?

Unless the bottom slot is somehow hampered (doubt it), I'd use that over the top slot between the video card and CPU. More room to breath lower down on the board. That's just my opinion as I'm sure the real world difference wouldn't be noticeable.
I know this is an old thread but I have a similar question. I have a Crosshair VIII Hero Wifi and I currently have a Sabertooth PCIE 4.0 1 TB NVME installed in the M.2 slot closest to the CPU. I plan on upgrading to a Ryzen 5900X as well as a RTX 3080. If I add a 2nd NVME in the other M.2 slot weather PCIE 3.0 or 4.0, will it affect the bandwidth of the GPU, meaning will it run at full speed X16? Will PCIE lanes be affected?