Asus Crosshair VIII Hero Bios 3003 is amazing.

I just whacked 3003 over-top of the last released bios and holy shit is it amazing. I loaded optimized defaults, turned on PBO (including the new FMax setting), slapped in 3800/1900 with 16-16-16-16-32-48-300 1T with 1.5v for memory. No other changes at all. It booted, so I thought "that's weird' and rebooted and only changed the timings to 14-14-14-14-28-42-300 1T and it booted! It also cinebench r20'd at around 9800. I'm beside myself with such a significant change in easily getting amazing timings just from a bios update. Previously I'd have trouble with 3800 if my voltages weren't juuuuust right.