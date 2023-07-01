ASUS Considers 4060 Ti video cards with M.2 Slots

Zarathustra[H]
So, you have a GPU that only uses 8x PCIe lanes, which is going into a slot that is almost always 16x.
Why waste those 8x lanes?
ASUS is considering 4060 Ti (and presumably 4060) GPU's that also have two m.2 slots on them to make the most of the PCIe lanes.
I thought that was actually a pretty neat idea.
