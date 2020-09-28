ASUS caught modifying GeForce RTX 3080 TUF and ROG STRIX PCB designs

Zepher said: caught is the wrong word as it makes it seem like they were doing something wrong when in fact that they were doing something right. Click to expand...

It's still funny how many on here where like "this is why I buy Asus because all their boards used mlcc and they dont cut corners". Truth is, they do the same as everyone else, them and EVGA caught it early enough to fix prior to shipping. This means that no, Asus do not just build all their boards with "top quality", they built low quality/spec and it was failing so they fixed it. This isn't a bad thing, they tested and found/fixed the issue before releasing the cards. Just pointing out the point of the post/article that seems lost on so many. Sure, click bait title like every other outlet nowadays (and boy is it annoying), but good to know they weren't above using lower specs parts either