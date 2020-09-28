ASUS caught modifying GeForce RTX 3080 TUF and ROG STRIX PCB designs

"Now this story is based on something that we didn’t even notice ourselves. We received this information as a tip. As it turns out ASUS also had a different PCB design before the cards were seeded to reviewers and to distributors. The manufacturer first uploaded photographs showing full SP-CAP configuration, the full MLCC design was released later. That said, ASUS must have been one of the first manufacturers to change the design before the news first broke at ComputerBase (that was the first report on a possible problem).

This article is not about the reported issue itself, but about design modifications by the AIBs. Please remember, our job is to provide news and keep consumers updated with all developments on this topic. Whether the design change was dictated by the stability issues, we don’t know yet. Neither ASUS nor NVIDIA have made public statements, although multiple vendors have already issued theirs."

https://videocardz.com/newz/asus-al...eforce-rtx-3080-tuf-and-rog-strix-pcb-designs
 
They sent out marketing material before the boards were even done. The marketing material also shows the incorrect cuda core count per Nvidia new numbers. This is reaching at best. None of the TUF or Strix retail card shipped with sp-caps.
 
Ah, VideoCardz, your FUD-esque click bait titles will never cease existing, will they?
 
Ah yes, using a catch phrase that feeds on the "Gotcha" emotion. Videocardz taking notes from the media.

What did they expect, the companies to continue to sell cards as is?
 
Zepher said:
caught is the wrong word as it makes it seem like they were doing something wrong when in fact that they were doing something right.
It's still funny how many on here where like "this is why I buy Asus because all their boards used mlcc and they dont cut corners". Truth is, they do the same as everyone else, them and EVGA caught it early enough to fix prior to shipping. This means that no, Asus do not just build all their boards with "top quality", they built low quality/spec and it was failing so they fixed it. This isn't a bad thing, they tested and found/fixed the issue before releasing the cards. Just pointing out the point of the post/article that seems lost on so many. Sure, click bait title like every other outlet nowadays (and boy is it annoying), but good to know they weren't above using lower specs parts either ;).
 
