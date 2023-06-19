Asus BIOS, AMD Overclocking: Accept Decline? Do I have to choose?

Apologies for simple question, I just got back into overclocking after being away for awhile. My home office build went down after more than a decade, so I put together an "emergency" build with limited funds: AMD Ryzen 5 4600G, Asus Prime B550-PLUS motherboard with 2x8GB Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3600, with Windows 11. As far as overclocking goes, I'm looking for a low/medium overclock; I play old games, and I want to max them out, maybe without even adding a graphics card. I found that I wasn't able to access settings like CPU Core Ratio unless I first chose OC Tuner and let the board perform an auto-OC. After that, I was able to access CPU Core Ratio and voltages. It seems like I'm good to go in terms of manually changing settings now (and to be honest, the auto-OC to 4.0ghz @1.216v is pretty good, stable with low temps).



However...I noticed, under the board BIOS' Advanced settings (not AI Tweaker), that there's an option for AMD Overclocking. If you click on that you can either Accept or Decline to overclock. It seems like I'd already done that, implicitly or whatever. Nothing seems to be going wrong, nothing appears to be broken. I'm just wondering if I should bother to make a choice here. Would I be able to access CPU Core Ratio and other settings, that it seems I have to access through OC Tuner, if I chose to Accept? Thanks for help.