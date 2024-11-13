ASUS B760M-Plus WiFi II Matx Motherboard. NEW.

NEW ASUS B760M-Plus WiFi II motherboard in retail box with all accessories.

Never installed or even had a cpu placed in it.

Purchased and waited too long to return after deciding to go another route on a system build.

This is B760 Matx.

Price is 125 Shipped USA only, USPS. PayPal only.
 

