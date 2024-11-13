ASUS B760M-Plus WiFi II Matx Motherboard. NEW.

Damn Dirty Ape
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 21, 2005
- Messages
- 1,843
NEW ASUS B760M-Plus WiFi II motherboard in retail box with all accessories.
Never installed or even had a cpu placed in it.
Purchased and waited too long to return after deciding to go another route on a system build.
This is B760 Matx.
Price is 125 Shipped USA only, USPS. PayPal only.
