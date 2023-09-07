Asus B650E-F Boot Issue (Green LED) with RTX 3080

Scratching my head on this one - pulled my 3080 from my working X299 system and it wouldn't boot on a new PC (Microcenter bundle B650E-F, 7900X, 64GB 6000 kit running at default 4800Mhz for now). It gets stuck on a green LED during boot. I have a Samsung 980 pro in slot M2_1 and a Acer GM7000 in slot M2_2, no other add in cards. I looked at the usual B650E block diagrams it looks like there should be no shared PCIe lanes between the x16 slot 1 and M2_1?



I plugged in a brand new Thermaltake Platinum 1000W PSU and that made no difference (previously it was 750W gold PSU).



It does boot fine with a RTX 3070. Windows up and running everything fine there shows me the rest of the system is fine. I still reseated all the power cables, RAM etc., and switched back and forth between the 3080 and 3070. Lights come on both, but only the 3070 will actually POST/Boot.



I'd like to use my 3080 instead, just not sure what the issue could be.