Asus B550 bios update 8/7/20

Yes that time again Asus issued new bios for B550 boards. This is from there site.

I am running now seems stable and running well.

TUF GAMING B550-PLUS BIOS 1002

Improve system performance and stability

Improve Fan control function

Improve DRAM stability

Update AM4 AGESA combo V2 PI 1.0.8.0

Improve system stability

Improve DRAM performance