Asus B550 bios update 2022/03/07

Version 1804 2021/02/0920 MBytes

TUF GAMING B550-PLUS BIOS 1804

"1. Update AMD AM4 AGESA V2 PI 1.2.0.0

2. Update AMD RAID UEFI driver

3. Improve system stability



Before running the USB BIOS Flashback tool, please rename the BIOS file (TGB550PS.CAP) using BIOSRenamer."





The issue I have as of 2/13 is the bios is corrupt fro asus site.

I have tried several times to get but the flash utilty fails to read it..

anyone get it to install?