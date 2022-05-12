Asus Armory Crate, what I believe & Feel to be the Truth!

Your browser is not able to display this video.

Okay, so Armoury Crate is an application that is preinstalled by default on Asus laptops. This software has the ability to directly monitor and control hardware components in your laptop, because it is connected to them on a deep & direct level, also it is connected to the BIOS because it has the ability to directly update/change bios settings. Asus knows that the majority of people that buy their laptops are not computer literate. Therefore, they know that they can let armoury crate(and other "similar" programs) function in a way that is ultimately of benefit to themselves or other parties in which they have a mutually "beneficial" relationship, and not functioning in the best interest of the customer or owner of the laptop that paid money for it!After noticing weird glitches on my gaming laptop, I decided to disable all of the Asus programs and services I could, at least the ones which were visible to me. And, what I noticed was a tremendous increase in the performance of my laptop and much more cooler temps. I'm talking noticeable decrease in CPU & GPU usage. My laptop is an i9 12900h & 3080ti.I am very well versed in computers, because I have a Computer Science degree, and know how to program. I am also a computer hardware lover and have been building & tweaking my computers since I was like 9 years old.What most people believe and don't realize, is that in this day and age, glitchy software and bugs simply is not a common thing that should be happening as often as it does. Infact, I can easily tell you in a heart beat that most of the glitches, bugs and errors are simply being done on purpose, because most users simply can't prove it, let alone recognize it or contemplate about it and use logical reasoning.There was this specific update that armoury crate wanted to install yesterday, it was called throttlegear merge module 5.1.8.0 . It wanted to install this update like 2 hours after my laptop started Current/EDP Limit Throttling all the time. I believe that I was basically doing something on my laptop that they deem problematic. I had an MSI laptop and the exact same thing happened, the difference was that I installed all the updates when my gut feeling was telling me not to. In the end it didn't matter how many times I tried to reset windows, the hard drive and BIOS was infected and basically unrecoverable. It was compromised and I had to sell it. I tried searching for information regarding the throttle gear merge update and only found a few posts. In those posts people said that the performance of their machines was getting capped! I think there's more to it than just performace capping. So after that I decided to contact Asus customer support and ask them what this throttle gear merge update is. The video attached to this post is me talking to a CS rep, she/he or it told me that the update helps with gaming performance LOL. They also told me that there is very little information about it. The reason why there is very little information about it, is because it isn't a common thing. Basically they will screw you if they wish. Beware. This isn't limited to just Asus either, as I have said, it happened with my MSI laptop too with the MSI software. I'm pretty sure all the vendors are the same.