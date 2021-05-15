ASUS Anti Surge Help and Advice

I have two things i could use your guys helps with.



First, the ASUS Anti Surge protection has triggered a few times in the past couple weeks. This only seems to happen when i am playing CSGO. I have looked for trouble shooting advice, but the only thing i could really find said to go into the BIOS and turn it off. Not a big fan of this option. I use the PC for work (working from home) and gaming. Mostly CSGO and occasionally WOW (don't judge) . Is there anyway to trouble shoot this problem, or do you just have to start replacing parts and hope i get lucky. I have stopped playing CS until I can figure this out.



Second, if I have a budget of $1,000 (might be able to push it to 1,500 depending on the wife), is any of this worth keeping or should i just start over? And what should i focus on upgrading. Stability is key, i need this for work.



Thanks for any guidance.



Here is the current set up:

SSD: OCZ-AGILITY3 240gb

HD Storage: 9VTI6L-515 - Seagate 1TB

Video: AMD Radeon R9 Fury

CPU: Intel Core i7-2600K 3.40GHz

MoBo: ASUS P8Z68-V GEN3

Memory: CORSAIR Vengeance 8GB (2 x 4GB) 240-Pin DDR3 SDRAM DDR3 1600 (PC3 12800)

Power: Corsair HX 750W Pro Series

Case: I don't remember and cant find the module

Monitor: Asus MG248