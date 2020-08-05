ASUS Announces World's First HDMI 2.1 Certified Gaming Monitors

erek
""ROG is the first partner to provide a HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor for certification. As a leading test lab in the world, it's our mission to assure products or services before they are launched. We are thrilled to be part of the success of ROG and this groundbreaking gaming monitor," said Brian Shih, Vice President of Logo & HW Validation Consulting at Allion Labs.
With the impending arrival of next-generation gaming consoles later this year, ROG has an entire series of HDMI 2.1 gaming monitors for the holiday season. These monitors are available in 27-, 32- and 43-inch models.
As one of the world's leading gaming monitor brands, ROG constantly pushes boundaries to provide gamers with the most advanced display technologies for breathtaking gaming visuals. ROG was the first in the world to offer gamers the ROG Swift PG258Q 240 Hz gaming monitor, ROG Swift PG43UQ 4K 144 Hz Digital Stream Compression (DSC) gaming monitor and ROG Swift 360 Hz gaming monitor."
https://www.techpowerup.com/270671/asus-announces-worlds-first-hdmi-2-1-certified-gaming-monitors
