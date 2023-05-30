erek
New flagship to dethrone the STRIX
“Once the heat is transferred to the cooling solution, where it is dissipated via a copper water-block, it's picked up by a high-pressure coolant, and circulated through a 360 mm x 120 mm radiator, ventilated by three ROG MF-12S ARGB high static-pressure fans with discreet wiring (through contact-point daisy-chaining). Each of the fans is driven by a fan-controller on the card's PCB. Due to its elaborate liquid cooling solution, the card is still 3.5 slots thick, and you need a case that can accommodate graphics cards at least 35 cm in length, as the coolant tubes of this card stick out from the tail end, and need some room to bend.
ASUS has given the PCB of this graphics card an array of temperature sensors that are individually exposed to software. There's also an elaborate mechanism in the card's VRM that lets it detect anomalies in the input power from the 12VHPWR connector on a per-pin basis (that's each of the six +12 V pins). Lastly, the card features dual-BIOS, with the P-BIOS featuring the bonkers 600 W power limit and the yet-undisclosed factory-overclock, and the Q-BIOS running it at a more tame 450 W power limit, with lower clock-speeds, and a relaxed fan-speed profile.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309370/asus-announces-rog-matrix-rtx-4090-flagship-graphics-card
