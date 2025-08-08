  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

ASUS and Noctua Announce ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua Edition Graphics Card

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,104
"The ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua Edition utilizes three of the new NF-A12x25 G2 fans and a fully custom-developed, thoroughly optimized heatsink that combines an extensive vapor chamber with seven 8 mm and four 6 mm heatpipes. The fans are offset in speed in order to avoid undesired acoustic interaction phenomena due to beat frequencies such as periodic humming or vibrations. This highly sophisticated cooling setup enables the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua Edition to run significantly quieter than ASUS' TUF Gaming or ROG Astral models at the same temperatures.
T58MBDihYUCwOC7S_thm.jpg EwUKY9ohOSYLL6dP_thm.jpg PpduCX5f9cqiQJ61_thm.jpg
In sum, the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua Edition is an outstanding choice for demanding gamers or content creators who are looking for a GPU that combines excellent performance with superb quietness of operation."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339754/...geforce-rtx-5080-noctua-edition-graphics-card
 
Aren't the Super series just around the corner? Seems a little late to the party.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top