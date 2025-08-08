ASUS and Noctua Announce ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua Edition Graphics Card

erek
"The ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua Edition utilizes three of the new NF-A12x25 G2 fans and a fully custom-developed, thoroughly optimized heatsink that combines an extensive vapor chamber with seven 8 mm and four 6 mm heatpipes. The fans are offset in speed in order to avoid undesired acoustic interaction phenomena due to beat frequencies such as periodic humming or vibrations. This highly sophisticated cooling setup enables the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua Edition to run significantly quieter than ASUS' TUF Gaming or ROG Astral models at the same temperatures.
In sum, the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua Edition is an outstanding choice for demanding gamers or content creators who are looking for a GPU that combines excellent performance with superb quietness of operation."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339754/...geforce-rtx-5080-noctua-edition-graphics-card
