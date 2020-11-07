Asus and Gigabyte owners of some 300 and 400 series board are already able to use Zen 3 cpus

I'm going to say if you own one of these boards you better go and download the bios for it before they are removed. It doesn't say anything about them being removed but remember how the bios that supported pci 4.0 on non 500 series were pulled. Next problem, if you don't live near a microcenter is getting your hands on one of these chips.

Full article on wccftech

AMD Board Partners Showcase Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs Running on A320 & X370 Motherboards, Selective BETA-BIOS For ASUS & Gigabyte B450 Motherboards Out Now


The report comes from various forums where users have already got access to BETA BIOS for the A320 & X370 motherboards which allows support for AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs. According to a member of Chiphell Forums, the AMD 300-series motherboards can fully support the Ryzen 5000 series processors and one such sample has been shown running on an entry-level ASRock A320M-HDV motherboard.


The motherboard was shown running an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12 core processor along with 16 GB of DDR4 memory and even supports AMD's Ryzen 4000G Renoir APUs. It looks like motherboard makers already have BIOS's for X370 & A320 motherboards in the works but we don't expect them to roll them out anytime soon since AMD has officially stated that Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs will be only supported by 400 and 500-series motherboards.


Note: To access the ASUS files, you would need to run them through the BIOS renamer application which you can grab here.



PRIME-B450-PLUS-ASUS-850116 MB
PRIME-B450M-A-ASUS-850116 MB
PRIME-B450M-A-II-ASUS-850132 MB
PRIME-B450M-K-ASUS-850116 MB
PRIME-B450M-K-II-ASUS-850132 MB
ROG-STRIX-B450-E-GAMING-ASUS-850116 MB
ROG-STRIX-B450-F-GAMING-ASUS-850116 MB
ROG-STRIX-B450-F-GAMING-II-ASUS-850132 MB
ROG-STRIX-B450-I-GAMING-ASUS-850116 MB
TUF-B450-PLUS-GAMING-ASUS-850116 MB
TUF-B450-PRO-GAMING-ASUS-850116 MB
TUF-B450M-PLUS-GAMING-ASUS-850116 MB
TUF-B450M-PRO-GAMING-ASUS-850116 MB
TUF-GAMING-B450-PLUS-II-ASUS-850132 MB
TUF-GAMING-B450M-PRO-II-ASUS-850132 MB
TUF-GAMING-B450M-PRO-S-ASUS-850132 MB
Gigabyte B450 (AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPU) BIOS Firmware:



B450AORUSELITE.F60c16 MB
B450AORUSELITEV2.F60c16 MB
B450AORUSM.F60c16 MB
B450AORUSPRO.F60c16 MB
B450AORUSPROWIFI.F60c16 MB
B450GAMINGX.F60c16 MB
B450IAORUSPROWIFI.F60c16 MB
B450MAORUSELITE.F60c16 MB
B450MDS3H.F60c16 MB
B450MDS3HV2.F60c16 MB
B450MDS3HWIFI.F60c16 MB
B450MDS3HWIFIV2.F60c16 MB
B450MGAMING.F60c16 MB
B450MH.F60c16 MB
B450MS2H.F60c16 MB
B450MS2HV2.F60c16 MB
 
