Asus and Gigabyte owners of some 300 and 400 series board are already able to use Zen 3 cpus

AMD Board Partners Showcase Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs Running on A320 & X370 Motherboards, Selective BETA-BIOS For ASUS & Gigabyte B450 Motherboards Out Now​

PRIME-B450-PLUS-ASUS-8501 16 MB PRIME-B450M-A-ASUS-8501 16 MB PRIME-B450M-A-II-ASUS-8501 32 MB PRIME-B450M-K-ASUS-8501 16 MB PRIME-B450M-K-II-ASUS-8501 32 MB ROG-STRIX-B450-E-GAMING-ASUS-8501 16 MB ROG-STRIX-B450-F-GAMING-ASUS-8501 16 MB ROG-STRIX-B450-F-GAMING-II-ASUS-8501 32 MB ROG-STRIX-B450-I-GAMING-ASUS-8501 16 MB TUF-B450-PLUS-GAMING-ASUS-8501 16 MB TUF-B450-PRO-GAMING-ASUS-8501 16 MB TUF-B450M-PLUS-GAMING-ASUS-8501 16 MB TUF-B450M-PRO-GAMING-ASUS-8501 16 MB TUF-GAMING-B450-PLUS-II-ASUS-8501 32 MB TUF-GAMING-B450M-PRO-II-ASUS-8501 32 MB TUF-GAMING-B450M-PRO-S-ASUS-8501 32 MB

B450AORUSELITE.F60c 16 MB B450AORUSELITEV2.F60c 16 MB B450AORUSM.F60c 16 MB B450AORUSPRO.F60c 16 MB B450AORUSPROWIFI.F60c 16 MB B450GAMINGX.F60c 16 MB B450IAORUSPROWIFI.F60c 16 MB B450MAORUSELITE.F60c 16 MB B450MDS3H.F60c 16 MB B450MDS3HV2.F60c 16 MB B450MDS3HWIFI.F60c 16 MB B450MDS3HWIFIV2.F60c 16 MB B450MGAMING.F60c 16 MB B450MH.F60c 16 MB B450MS2H.F60c 16 MB B450MS2HV2.F60c 16 MB

I'm going to say if you own one of these boards you better go and download the bios for it before they are removed. It doesn't say anything about them being removed but remember how the bios that supported pci 4.0 on non 500 series were pulled. Next problem, if you don't live near a microcenter is getting your hands on one of these chips.