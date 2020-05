I just got my ASUS AM4 ROG Strix X570-E a week ago fairly happy with it, i do wonder if its normal for am4 boards bios to hard freeze when you set certain settings and need a bios flashback to fix it usualy i downgraded to the 1407 because 1408 i couldnt do any memory overclocking it would just freeze and need a bios flashback to get it back to normal.