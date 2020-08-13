Asus AM4 commercial (CSM) Boards

N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
4,337
Anybody have one?

I'm curious about the extra features they have, especially ECC support (I assume unbuffered, but regardless...). Are there any particularly useful features which set them apart from their non-CSM boards?

They aren't much more expensive, so I figure the hardware is basically the same.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top