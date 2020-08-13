Asus AM4 commercial (CSM) Boards

Anybody have one?
I'm curious about the extra features they have, especially ECC support (I assume unbuffered, but regardless...). Are there any particularly useful features which set them apart from their non-CSM boards?
They aren't much more expensive, so I figure the hardware is basically the same.
I'm curious about the extra features they have, especially ECC support (I assume unbuffered, but regardless...). Are there any particularly useful features which set them apart from their non-CSM boards?
They aren't much more expensive, so I figure the hardware is basically the same.