ASUS AiMesh: RT-AX88U vs RT-AX55 Performance?

I've had a pair of RT-AX88U's in an AiMesh for a while now and performance has been great. Recently I added another node, this time an RT-AX55. This thing just isn't giving me the performance that I expect. It's getting a max of about 350Mbps but from looking at the hardware specs I cannot see why it would perform any less than the AX88U.



They are both on a WiFi backhaul and both directly connect to the main router (ie the AX55 is not daisy-chaining off the remote AX88U). Is there something about the hardware specs that I missed? I can send it back to Amazon and get another AX88U if I have to.