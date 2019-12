Long story short my Maximus Hero VI Z87 mobo does not have a 64bit Win10 version of the AI Suite 3. Looking at newer mobos such as a Z97 mobo the following is available. I'm not sure if it would work or if it's specific for the 9 series board. Has anyone tried running a different version on their system? I don't want the software to mess with my board.



Version 1.01.462016/08/16170.08 MBytes, AI_Suite_III_V1_01_46_ For_9_Series.

