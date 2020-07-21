erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,646
"At least Asus also offers its AI sound-busting tech within two headsets: the ROG Strix Go 2.4 and ROG Strix Go—and I'm sure we'll see it burst onto the gaming scene from there.
So is the ASUS AI dongle your best bet for clean audio output? Well, that all depends on where you plan on using it. Even the smartest AI appears to struggle to discern you from the whirring of a dusty motor, but, then again, how often do you find yourself gaming for an extended period of time next to an operational vacuum cleaner. Hopefully not often, which should leave your audio relatively unimpeded by AI clean-up.
What this diminutive dongle delivers over the competition is portability and flexibility across devices, operating systems, and hardware. It's also a handy alternative if you're not rocking an Nvidia RTX graphics or don't fancy loading your PC up with any extra software."
https://www.pcgamer.com/asus-ai-noise-cancelling-mic-adapter-review-performance/
So is the ASUS AI dongle your best bet for clean audio output? Well, that all depends on where you plan on using it. Even the smartest AI appears to struggle to discern you from the whirring of a dusty motor, but, then again, how often do you find yourself gaming for an extended period of time next to an operational vacuum cleaner. Hopefully not often, which should leave your audio relatively unimpeded by AI clean-up.
What this diminutive dongle delivers over the competition is portability and flexibility across devices, operating systems, and hardware. It's also a handy alternative if you're not rocking an Nvidia RTX graphics or don't fancy loading your PC up with any extra software."
https://www.pcgamer.com/asus-ai-noise-cancelling-mic-adapter-review-performance/