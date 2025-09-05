ASUS 800-Series Motherboards Unlock DDR5-7200 Speeds with Intel Core Ultra 200S

erek
"ASUS demonstrated the capability using a Core Ultra 7 265K paired with the entry-level PRIME Z890-P motherboard and a Kingston 32 GB (2×16 GB) DDR5-7200 kit. The configuration was running at 1.10 V with CL58-58-58-115 timings using a 1:2 memory controller ratio. Despite the relatively loose latencies, the setup maintained full stability under RunMemtestPro stress testing. The performance jump from DDR5-6400 to DDR5-7200 delivers approximately 800 MT/s additional bandwidth and while not revolutionary for all workloads, memory-sensitive applications should see improvements."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340705/...k-ddr5-7200-speeds-with-intel-core-ultra-200s
