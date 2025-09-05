  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
ASUS 800-Series Motherboards Unlock DDR5-7200 Speeds with Intel Core Ultra 200S

"ASUS demonstrated the capability using a Core Ultra 7 265K paired with the entry-level PRIME Z890-P motherboard and a Kingston 32 GB (2×16 GB) DDR5-7200 kit. The configuration was running at 1.10 V with CL58-58-58-115 timings using a 1:2 memory controller ratio. Despite the relatively loose latencies, the setup maintained full stability under RunMemtestPro stress testing. The performance jump from DDR5-6400 to DDR5-7200 delivers approximately 800 MT/s additional bandwidth and while not revolutionary for all workloads, memory-sensitive applications should see improvements."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340705/...k-ddr5-7200-speeds-with-intel-core-ultra-200s
 
