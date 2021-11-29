Asus 3090 TUF OC Flashed with Galax Bios

Successfully flashed my 3090 TUF OC with the galax bios
Lost the middle DP port but got the 390w power limit increase w/ rebar support.
used this tutorial
1. Disable 3090 in device manager
2. nvflash64 --protectoff
3. nvflash64 -6 (ROM NAME).rom (y to everything)
I really wish pci-e would update the spec because each eight pin should be able to do 288w.
