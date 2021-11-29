Asus 3090 TUF OC Flashed with Galax Bios

agentdomo

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 29, 2011
Messages
301
Successfully flashed my 3090 TUF OC with the galax bios

Lost the middle DP port but got the 390w power limit increase w/ rebar support.

used this tutorial


1. Disable 3090 in device manager
2. nvflash64 --protectoff
3. nvflash64 -6 (ROM NAME).rom (y to everything)

I really wish pci-e would update the spec because each eight pin should be able to do 288w.


galax.png
 
Furious_Styles said:
You did that for 15 more watts? That probably won't be noticeable at all.
I was pretty power limit restricted at 900mv - 1950 and this just allows me to hold that OC now with no issue. I'd want to experiment with a higher power limit bios but they are all three x 8-pin connector cards and the software just adds a "ghost" eight pin which duplicates the first eight pin reading. Performance is usually is worse.
 
