Asus 3080ti OC or PowerColor 6900xt Ultimate (xtxh)?

Have a gift card balance I need to spend.



Assuming price is within $50 of each other, which card and why?



Asus 3080ti OC TUF or the PowerColor Red Devil 6900XT Ultimate?



The AMD is the xtxh variant.



System specs

12700k, 32gb ram, 1440p 165hz, 1300w Seasonic platinum psu.



I do not currently use ray tracing. Have some interest but most games I play I favor fps in. DLSS is nice, but FSR 2.0 seems competitive. So to me nvidia doesn’t have a slam dunk win.



NVenc? I do not stream and do not plan to. So the codec doesn’t sway me.



16 gb of slower gddr6 or 12gb of faster gddr6x? Logic tells me the faster ram and better bandwidth would be better if I’m keeping the card 2-3 years max. AMD used to throw much extra ram on cards that never got utilized because the ram was too slow to begin with. I don’t know if that is the case tho anymore.



I’ve heard and read nightmares about amd drivers, but hey that is Reddit. Maybe the drivers are on par with nvidia now?



Normally I’d jump in the nvidia card but I’m trying to give the red team a chance in my head



All that said if these were affordable and damn near the same price which would you take?



Oh if anyone asks 95% gaming. Some photoshop, some 4K video rendering from my drone. Consider almost all newer titles and I have a backlog of plenty of games on the older side.