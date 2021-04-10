ASUS 1080TI (Turbo) Very low hashrate

Hey everyone, I was hoping you could help me figure this one out. I had a 1080TI ETH mining rig and every card is hashing at roughly the same 46-48MH/s rate with the ETH Enlargement pill turned on using t-rex miner in HiveOS. Except for the Asus 1080ti Turbo (blow fan type model) which is getting 30-31MH/s. All of my cards (HP, Zotac, Asus) are basically the same blower fan reference model type with the same memory (Micron GDDR5X · 86.02.39.40.55 · PL 125 W, 250 W, 300 W). Currently I have them all set to +150MHz core, 1600MHz memory, 70% fanspeed, and 230 W power limit. No matter what OC settings I change, the ASUS card stays with its low hashrate. It's like the ETH pill isn't being applied or something. I also thought maybe the memory is overheating, but I've repasted the GPU, redone the thermal pads, and it's the lowest temp card of mine at around 42-48C under load. I've tried flashing the BIOS as well but that hasn't fixed anything either. Any thoughts on what else to test? Previously I've had issues like this with older cards that needed a repaste, but I've repasted this one 2-3 times and it already brought the temps way down.