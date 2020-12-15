Astronomers Discover Cosmic 'Superhighways' For Fast Travel Through the Solar System

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
7,115
"The arches of chaos in the Solar System

Space manifolds act as the boundaries of dynamical channels enabling fast transportation into the inner- and outermost reaches of the Solar System. Besides being an important element in spacecraft navigation and mission design, these manifolds can also explain the apparent erratic nature of comets and their eventual demise. Here, we reveal a notable and hitherto undetected ornamental structure of manifolds, connected in a series of arches that spread from the asteroid belt to Uranus and beyond. The strongest manifolds are found to be linked to Jupiter and have a profound control on small bodies over a wide and previously unconsidered range of three-body energies. Orbits on these manifolds encounter Jupiter on rapid time scales, where they can be transformed into collisional or escaping trajectories, reaching Neptune’s distance in a mere decade. All planets generate similar manifolds that permeate the Solar System, allowing fast transport throughout, a true celestial autobahn."

https://www.sciencealert.com/solar-system-arches-of-chaos-create-cosmic-fast-travel-superhighways
 
M

Mega6

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 13, 2017
Messages
3,133
Isn't this just "gravity assisted acceleration" as first used by the Voyager probes in the '70s?
 
