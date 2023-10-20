Assus rog strix X670e, Gskill Expo RGB 6000, 7700x and HX1500i

Retail is around $380 for this. My price is $270 shipped. I got it around launch time for 7000 series Zen and has been working great since.

https://rog.asus.com/motherboards/rog-strix/rog-strix-x670e-a-gaming-wifi-model/

Powersupply - Pretty high end bought from BestBuy - https://www.bestbuy.com/site/corsai...tx-power-supply-black/6510382.p?skuId=6510382 Purchased October last year.

Price shipped $185. Bought it for around 360 + tax with 10% off. But see that its $270 now, so you win lol. I will include almost all cables. I am pretty sure its all of them but I am not 100% what it came with. Have all the common ones but it came with alot lol. I might also have a 16 pin cable, I will check I will throw that in there for whoever buys it.

I am trying to move to smaller system and doing away with this system for now. I do have an extra one at home. Already been using it without video card lol. Plus I have an extra system that my son refuses to use lol. So I might just use that for a bit.here are the parts Below. I am at minimum selling mobo and cpu together. I will prefer bundle sold first all together. But if you would like to offer on any 2+ let me know I am willing to consider that below. So I have listed the price separately. So make a fair offer any 2, 3. for all four I have discounted them by $100 and I am sure I will have to ship the power supply seperately so will eat that cost.Motherboard:Memory: Kingston Fury Hyper X 6000Mhz. This is the one I got around September last year.Get all four for $675. $100 off. Can't go lower lol. Being straight up and pricing all 5 low with this price.I have priced these fairly decent for year old light usage. I will just be taking a loss to downgrade and get a smaller system, something with new onboard graphics from AMD in small formfactor. I will try to get these shipped out within a week after payment. Sorry really busy but will do my best to get them out sooner.Thank you.