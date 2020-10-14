Assistance with Monitor Selection

CharlesIII
Howdy folks.
I was hoping you experts could help me figure out what to do to resolve a monitor issue I'm having. I currently use 2x Dell S2716DG (27", 1440p, 144hz) monitors and one of them is getting progressively worse (blurry text and intermittent flickering, needs to be replaced). Dell is offering me no support so I am forced to find a replacement. I really liked having two identical displays, but I'm disappointed that this Dell monitor is going out only 4 months after purchase, so I'm on the fence about buying another.
Can you guys recommend a replacement?
Any help would be appreciated!!
