Assetto Corsa Evo - coming 2024?

I've been wondering when Kunos would drop some info about their upcoming Assetto Corsa sequel, and we finally got... something:

https://assettocorsa.gg/assetto-corsa-evo/

I noticed that it says driving simulation evolved, and not RACING. I'm hoping that ACE will be the game to finally reinvigorate the racing game genre, and prove that simulation realism and open world shenanigans can co-exist. I think if anyone can do it, it's Kunos.
 
That link doesn't show anything to me.

But yes, I hope we get another game where any random car can be modded in and where car setup has such a priority. Maybe a better tire model than AC1.
 
their site is slow AF, but it doesn't matter, it's literally just a short video with the title and "2024." but i'm sure we will be getting a ton of info and media soon.

i hope for good mod support, but even moreso i hope that mods don't feel like a necessity.
 
I'm wondering about this. It's got a lot to live up to. My Assetto Corsa folder is 400+gb from all the mods. It's probably my favorite sim to just drive around. BeamNG.drive is pretty fun too but it's more of a sandbox. I haven't gotten too much into ACC yet. Le Mans Unlimited seems pretty nice too from what I've played but will probably be dead soon. I play with a direct drive wheel and it has to feel right. I'm not a fan of how Project Cars 2 or Automobilista 2 handle with a wheel.
 
my hope is that ACE will not have much in common with AC, ACC or any of the other traditional racing sims/games, especially the circuit based ones. i hope they've taken note of how popular AC mods are, and more importantly, WHICH mods are popular.
 
The mods are insane. I can't believe how much support there is for such an old game that helps keep it reasonably current. CM, CSP, and Pure are a must have. I pay for them all and get the rain, I really hope ACE copies that. I've bought a bunch of mods on Patreon and other sites. I don't mind the circuits anymore (some of the Scotland ones are 🤤) but I would like some free roam with traffic just to chill along side them. Something maybe like GTA driving map with traffic just to dick around and drive in. No getting out of the car or whatever. I know there's maps and traffic mods and even a GTA map but the game wasn't built for that stuff and it really shows. They do a good job with traffic for what they were given to work with but they really need to integrate it with ACE. I do have SRP and that's cool once in a while. I have not messed with the online aspect yet, mostly because when I fuck up I like to just restart and sometimes I crash even tho I try not to hit other cars so I don't want to frustrate someone IRL. Fuck the AI tho. ACC feels too limited in the car types, it's cool I guess that it's an "official" GT game and I do plan to play it more once I get my Simagic GT Neo wheel so I have that GT style steering wheel experience, more or less the same deal with LMU. I just really like driving fast cars the racing aspect is just a byproduct.
 
