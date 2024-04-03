Assetto Corsa Evo - coming 2024?

Colonel Sanders
I've been wondering when Kunos would drop some info about their upcoming Assetto Corsa sequel, and we finally got... something:
https://assettocorsa.gg/assetto-corsa-evo/
I noticed that it says driving simulation evolved, and not RACING. I'm hoping that ACE will be the game to finally reinvigorate the racing game genre, and prove that simulation realism and open world shenanigans can co-exist. I think if anyone can do it, it's Kunos.
