Assetto Corsa Evo - coming 2024?

The mods are insane. I can't believe how much support there is for such an old game that helps keep it reasonably current. CM, CSP, and Pure are a must have. I pay for them all and get the rain, I really hope ACE copies that. I've bought a bunch of mods on Patreon and other sites. I don't mind the circuits anymore (some of the Scotland ones are) but I would like some free roam with traffic just to chill along side them. Something maybe like GTA driving map with traffic just to dick around and drive in. No getting out of the car or whatever. I know there's maps and traffic mods and even a GTA map but the game wasn't built for that stuff and it really shows. They do a good job with traffic for what they were given to work with but they really need to integrate it with ACE. I do have SRP and that's cool once in a while. I have not messed with the online aspect yet, mostly because when I fuck up I like to just restart and sometimes I crash even tho I try not to hit other cars so I don't want to frustrate someone IRL. Fuck the AI tho. ACC feels too limited in the car types, it's cool I guess that it's an "official" GT game and I do plan to play it more once I get my Simagic GT Neo wheel so I have that GT style steering wheel experience, more or less the same deal with LMU. I just really like driving fast cars the racing aspect is just a byproduct.