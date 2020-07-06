Assassin's Creed Valhalla is basically Ubisoft's own Witcher 3

Excited?

"We're not sure how new this footage actually is. It's possible this is what Ubisoft will show at their Ubisoft Forward live stream event on July 12 at 3PM EST.

The gameplay looks a bit rough in some places, and there's some obvious typographical errors--required is spelled wrong on the inventory page, for instance--so it's possible this footage wasn't meant to be seen outside of internal dev circles.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is scheduled to release in 2020 as a launch game for the next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox SeriesX consoles."

Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7361...s-basically-ubisofts-own-witcher-3/index.html
 
Dunno what that article author is seeing. The AC Valhalla footage doesn't look anything like Witcher 3 - for the most part, it looks like a reskin of Origins and Odyssey. And both of those games are bad and generic action-adventure games and are not genuine AC games.

The graphics look dated and the animations look unrefined.

The AC series has been dead and hollow since after Black Flag. With all the information we had about Valhalla before now, and with the Revelations and Black Flag writer being on-board for Valhalla, I was hoping that this would be a return to form for the series. Judging by this footage, it isn't that. Looks like more generic gameplay and dull hack-n-slash combat.

Here's the footage:


I want an *AC* AC game that ignores the incongruous and amateur narrative changes from Rogue and Unity onward, to continue the story they were setting up in Black Flag.
 
And both of those games are bad and generic action-adventure games and are not genuine AC games.
Funny how everyone has opinions. Meanwhile, i'm 100 hours into Odyssey and loving every minute of it. Absolutely breathtaking to look at and the mechanics/combat feel great.
 
Funny how everyone has opinions. Meanwhile, i'm 100 hours into Odyssey and loving every minute of it. Absolutely breathtaking to look at and the mechanics/combat feel great.
Graphics do not a game make. While you like it, and while the game might be considered to be a good action-adventure game, it can still be not a good AC game.

The writing in Odyssey is terrible and constantly inconsistent. That ruins it for me. There's lots of weak and annoying character-writing. And the non-main-character voice-actors are terrible in every AC game and Ubisoft keep using the same 1 guy and 1 woman to do most of their side-character voices for all their AC games and they don't do a great job, which also brings-down the experience for me.

Since characters, story, and a kind of gameplay are what made and defined the AC series, games which have none of that stuff in the quality that the series used to have, and instead the game is filled with generic action-adventure designs, it doesn't make for a good AC game. And since Odyssey takes place before the Assassins brotherhood even came into existence and doesn't contains assassins or templars and doesn't try to contribute to that narrative, it isn't really an AC game, it's just a game which takes place in the same world AC takes place in.
 
