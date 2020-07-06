Assassin's Creed Valhalla is basically Ubisoft's own Witcher 3

criccio said: Funny how everyone has opinions. Meanwhile, i'm 100 hours into Odyssey and loving every minute of it. Absolutely breathtaking to look at and the mechanics/combat feel great. Click to expand...

Graphics do not a game make. While you like it, and while the game might be considered to be a good action-adventure game, it can still be not a good AC game.The writing in Odyssey is terrible and constantly inconsistent. That ruins it for me. There's lots of weak and annoying character-writing. And the non-main-character voice-actors are terrible in every AC game and Ubisoft keep using the same 1 guy and 1 woman to do most of their side-character voices for all their AC games and they don't do a great job, which also brings-down the experience for me.Since characters, story, and a kind of gameplay are what made and defined the AC series, games which have none of that stuff in the quality that the series used to have, and instead the game is filled with generic action-adventure designs, it doesn't make for a good AC game. And since Odyssey takes place before the Assassins brotherhood even came into existence and doesn't contains assassins or templars and doesn't try to contribute to that narrative, it isn't really an AC game, it's just a game which takes place in the same world AC takes place in.