Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ambitious River Raid Expansion to Release in February 2021

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,226
"Ubisoft also provided some new details on the Yule Season, a new event that marks the beginning of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season 1. Among the new content releasing as part of the event is a Settlement expansion, new loot, and more.
https://wccftech.com/assassins-creed-valhalla-river-raid/
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One worldwide."ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA SETTLEMENT EXPANSION + REVELLERS’ HUT
More room means more buildings! The Settlement is expanding, and the revellers have arrived to host numerous festivals throughout the year. And to kick off the month, they’ll be throwing a Yule Festival! What’s a Yule Festival, you may ask? Well...
YULE FESTIVAL
Odin is with us! We’re excited to proclaim the commencement of the time-limited Yule Festival active from December 17 to January 7, with many festivities to enjoy and rewards to garner. The weather forecast for Ravensthorpe is going to be snowy, so better bring your Galloglach Cape to keep warm.
https://wccftech.com/assassins-creed-valhalla-river-raid/