Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ambitious River Raid Expansion to Release in February 2021

ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA SETTLEMENT EXPANSION + REVELLERS’ HUT

More room means more buildings! The Settlement is expanding, and the revellers have arrived to host numerous festivals throughout the year. And to kick off the month, they’ll be throwing a Yule Festival! What’s a Yule Festival, you may ask? Well...

YULE FESTIVAL

Odin is with us! We’re excited to proclaim the commencement of the time-limited Yule Festival active from December 17 to January 7, with many festivities to enjoy and rewards to garner. The weather forecast for Ravensthorpe is going to be snowy, so better bring your Galloglach Cape to keep warm.