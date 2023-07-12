Assassin's Creed Red

M

mr_zen256

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 29, 2005
Messages
2,533
This is likely one of my most anticipated titles of 2024. Finally we are getting a feudal Japan setting for Assassin's Creed!

The game will be following in the footsteps of recent RPG based Assassin's Creed such as Odyssey (same development team), which I actually prefer over the traditional, back to roots games such as Mirage.

https://www.gamesradar.com/assassins-creed-red-is-the-biggest-blockbuster-for-2024-says-ubisoft/

assassins-creed-red.png
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top