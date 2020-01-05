Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok

I'm not Comixbooks, but the most obvious reason is game play. If I asked if you or anyone else played Super Mario Bros (for the NES) for the story, you'd immediately concede that the vague plot of a plumber rescuing a princess was a minor reason at best to continue playing the game.



So that breaks it down into two parts: one is an interest in the game play, if the game has enjoyable mechanics either in what the player is capable of, or what happens with interactions in the game. The other interest is in the challenge. Which of course can vary from a simple game like Mario Kart all the way to a game like Dark Souls.



I'd imagine more people are playing AC for straight Gameplay mechanics and seeing what sort of game breaking/fun things they can do in game. Similar to Skyrim.

