Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok

Discussion in 'PC Gaming & Hardware' started by Blade-Runner, Apr 7, 2019.
Just looking forward to something that isn't a carbon copy of the last two games.
What makes you think it won't be? I'm playing through Origins now, and despite having just put 100 hours into Odyssey I'm still really enjoying it.
I figured the next installment would be on the same engine with some various tweaks and flare around the time period, maybe a new system or two and some general overhaul.
After playing Origins I have no interest in Odyssey and if the Viking version is the same as both of them. I really don't think people play for the story if they do more power to them.
I'm curious what direction they'll go with this. The other major rumor was that it was going to be a "Rome" game to finish out the trilogy so to speak, but if it is "vikings/nordic lore" I wonder what time period and direction they'll go. Origins took place AFTER Odyssey and as far as I know canonically Odyssey is the earliest game in the series thus far. Will they go back farther still? Conventional discussion of what people think of as "Viking/Nordic" history says no - it will be later in one form or another. I hope they have a good plan for this one and am curious if it will be part of the previous two titles thematically/mechanically, or will it be another step off starting another chapter entirely?
I was a bit surprised that it would be a 2020 release - I had thought that it would come late 2019 (ie Oct, Nov) and be announced by May/June, but hey... I didn't pay close enough attention perhaps?
umm... so what do you think they play a single player game* for if not the story?
edit: *like this...
I'm not Comixbooks, but the most obvious reason is game play. If I asked if you or anyone else played Super Mario Bros (for the NES) for the story, you'd immediately concede that the vague plot of a plumber rescuing a princess was a minor reason at best to continue playing the game.
So that breaks it down into two parts: one is an interest in the game play, if the game has enjoyable mechanics either in what the player is capable of, or what happens with interactions in the game. The other interest is in the challenge. Which of course can vary from a simple game like Mario Kart all the way to a game like Dark Souls.
I'd imagine more people are playing AC for straight Gameplay mechanics and seeing what sort of game breaking/fun things they can do in game. Similar to Skyrim.
yeah but this isn't Super Mario/Kart...
added a * to my other post to add context for those that dont get what I meant...
Then you're going to have to be a lot more clear about your question. Because my response still covers your "like this" question. I'm sure there are plenty of people that play the game to get in there and kill people in as interesting and intricate ways as possible and skip all the dialog. If you can't see that, then there isn't a point in continuing this conversation because you'll never get it.
My previous examples were to illustrate my point. Frankly I think my thread was easy to trace. But there is a point blank if that was too much.
was I even talking to you?! ok people play single player games for the story or game play, AC I thought was for the story. if you feel like continuing to argue with yourself go nuts.
You asked a question. I responded. You asked again. I responded again. If you make a post on a public forum anyone is capable of responding. If you want a one to one response, I'd recommend PM.
Super Mario? Id think this is the way it would go....
