Assassin's Creed Mirage

According to the always reliable Jason Schreier, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be the next entry in the long-running series by Ubisoft, and it will be a return to the series' basics, doing away with most of the role-playing game mechanics such as dialogue choices, gender selection, and leveling system...as previously rumored, the game will star Basim (AC: Valhalla) in his youth and will be set between 860 and 870 in Baghdad

Ubisoft is also working on a remake of the original Assassin’s Creed which will reuse a large part of the assets of Mirage and the upcoming Infinity (live service AC game)...official announcements are expected to be made on September 10th during the Ubisoft Forward event

https://twitter.com/jasonschreier/status/1564594729668444162
 
I would be interested in games that go back to being stealth games with a good story. A remake of the first four games would be nice as I only went back as far as number 3.

But the live service crap? They can keep it. As long as it is separate from the single player games I will just ignore it.
 
I liked the role playing aspects of the last few AC games (since Origins) but the games are also too large and filled with the typical Ubisoft open world BS
 
They should focus on a Realistic Stealth game instead of time period 900 BC before throw away stealth game.
All the characters will have rocks and sticks for houses and you gotta climb up them like in Origins.
 
Ever since I (attempted anyway) played Odyssey I just gave up on the whole franchise. Then when Ubi started taking down servers and killing people's DLC purchases for their games, I was basically done with them in general. It's one thing to discontinue online multiplayer services, but a whole other to tie the DLC people bought for those games and steal them back from buyers by shutting them down.
 
I really enjoyed Origins and Odyssey. Valhalla was okay, but a little clumsy. My main memories of the old games were that they were very grindy. Collect these flags, climb these towers, eavesdrop on this guy, slowly track this guy, kill this sleeping guy, kill this crusader, repeat endlessly. The newer games are huge and extremely heavy on the Ubi stuff, but at least you have some level of control over how much grind you want to pursue. Ditto with your approach to fighting. I don't mind going back to something that's more linear, but it needs to play like a linear game.
 
going back to their roots focusing on assassinations, stealth etc is a good thing...the games have become too massive and unfocused
 
Confirmed, Mirage. A pic too:

https://twitter.com/assassinscreed/status/1565369047461642240

FblO14_WAAAbGEP?format=jpg&name=4096x4096.jpg
 
