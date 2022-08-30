Assassin’s Creed Mirage (rumor)

P

polonyc2

According to the always reliable Jason Schreier, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be the next entry in the long-running series by Ubisoft, and it will be a return to the series' basics, doing away with most of the role-playing game mechanics such as dialogue choices, gender selection, and leveling system...as previously rumored, the game will star Basim (AC: Valhalla) in his youth and will be set between 860 and 870 in Baghdad

Ubisoft is also working on a remake of the original Assassin’s Creed which will reuse a large part of the assets of Mirage and the upcoming Infinity (live service AC game)...official announcements are expected to be made on September 10th during the Ubisoft Forward event

https://twitter.com/jasonschreier/status/1564594729668444162
 
F

Flogger23m

I would be interested in games that go back to being stealth games with a good story. A remake of the first four games would be nice as I only went back as far as number 3.

But the live service crap? They can keep it. As long as it is separate from the single player games I will just ignore it.
 
